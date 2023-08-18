Ad
euobserver
Russia added around $600bn [€552bn] in wealth in 2022, despite Western economic sanctions (Photo: Unsplash)

Super-rich and poorest both see drop in wealth, study finds

Green Economy
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Global wealth had declined for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis — but is expected to grow by 38 per cent by 2027, according to a new report from the Swiss bank UBS.

However, regional trends are mixed.

Russia, Mexico, India, and Brazil are among the countries with the largest wealth gains, while the United States, Japan, China and Australia are expec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Wanted: 1m signatures for EU tax on super-rich
Wealthy countries slammed for failing to address debt crisis
Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?
A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023
Russia added around $600bn [€552bn] in wealth in 2022, despite Western economic sanctions (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections