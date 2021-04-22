Hungary: Why we oppose carbon price, but back gas

The European Union's greenhouse gas emissions make up less than 10 percent of global emissions, but EU member states, including Hungary, are committed to setting a good example for other countries by taking real action based on the specifics of each region - while avoiding a bidding war.

Every well-intentioned person wants to live in a clean, liveable environment, protect the earth, and ensure the balance and diversity of nature for future generations. If we do not change our current ha...