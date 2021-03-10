Time for dither and delay with Ankara's rights record is over

Turkey's disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen. It is not only jailing innocent journalists, human rights defenders, protesting students and social media activists, it is also ramping up political persecution and ignoring European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings to release people unjustly imprisoned.

It is time for European governments to ratchet up the pressure and demand Turkey's compliance with its obligations and not be blinded by the lofty stateme...