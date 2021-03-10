Ad
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (centre-right) meets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Council president Charles Michel (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Time for dither and delay with Ankara's rights record is over

by Nils Muižnieks, Brussels,

Turkey's disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen. It is not only jailing innocent journalists, human rights defenders, protesting students and social media activists, it is also ramping up political persecution and ignoring European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings to release people unjustly imprisoned.

It is time for European governments to ratchet up the pressure and demand Turkey's compliance with its obligations and not be blinded by the lofty stateme...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nils Muižnieks is regional director for Europe at Amnesty International and was previously commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe from 2012-2018.

