Eurozone ministers call for stronger Chinese currency

Eurozone ministers are pressing China for a more freely floating yuan, after being unable to find a common position on the euro's unprecedented strength against the US dollar.
The finance ministers of the 13-country eurozone, meeting in Luxemburg on Monday (8 October), argued that the Chinese policy of holding the yuan broadly stable against a basket of currencies does not reflect the fundamental strength of the Chinese economy.
Consequently, they called on China to let its curre...
