EU tells Greece: Choose the euro or go

Europe delivered a stark ultimatum to Greece on Wednesday night (3 November), demanding that the country’s planned referendum ask plainly whether the country’s citizens wish to stay in the euro or to get out.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel - both of whom are reportedly livid with their Greek counterpart, George Papandreou, for suddenly announcing that he would hold a plebiscite on the austere terms of a fresh, €130 billion bail-out - issued the warn...