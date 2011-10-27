Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel got her way with a 'troika' on the ground in Greece (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany makes Greece pay with sovereignty for new bail-out

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greek sovereignty was further undermined by eurozone leaders on Thursday (27 October), as Germany demanded a "durable" supervision on the ground of its economic policy-making under the terms of a second €130 billion bail-out.

The new rescue package, which comes with a 50 percent debt cut by private lenders and is to run until 2020, will include a "monitoring capacity on the ground" instead of current visits every three months by the troika of European Commission, International Monetary ...

Green Economy

