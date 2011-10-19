Ad
euobserver
Barroso: 'You cannot hope that this will be the end of all our troubles' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Summit will not be end of eurozone's troubles, says Barroso

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

In a reminder to jittery markets about how difficult decisions for the eurozone do not just need to be taken but also implemented, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has said Sunday's (23 October) key summit will not necessarily draw the much-wanted line under the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis.

"Even if we do arrive at a political decision on everything that's on the table, which I hope we will, that doesn't necessarily mean that there will not then have to be an imple...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Barroso attacks member states, US, banks
Barroso outlines 'comprehensive' roadmap to tackle eurozone crisis
Barroso: 'You cannot hope that this will be the end of all our troubles' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections