Ad
euobserver
Barroso urged immediate action to draw a line under the crisis (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Barroso outlines 'comprehensive' roadmap to tackle eurozone crisis

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Wednesday (12 October) outlined a five-point “roadmap” aimed at bringing an end to the eurozone crisis that has rattled world markets and threatened to drag the global economy into a second recession.

The EU executive chief called for an urgent strengthening of the bloc’s banking sector, a massive recapitalisation that the International Monetary Fund has estimated will cost as much as €200 billion.

Backing the German position in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Troika concludes Greek mission, warning more austerity needed in 2013
Parliament approves economic governance ‘six-pack’
Barroso attacks member states, US, banks
Markets will drive a two-speed Europe, says Barroso
Barroso urged immediate action to draw a line under the crisis (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections