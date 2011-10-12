Barroso outlines 'comprehensive' roadmap to tackle eurozone crisis

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Wednesday (12 October) outlined a five-point “roadmap” aimed at bringing an end to the eurozone crisis that has rattled world markets and threatened to drag the global economy into a second recession.

The EU executive chief called for an urgent strengthening of the bloc’s banking sector, a massive recapitalisation that the International Monetary Fund has estimated will cost as much as €200 billion.

Backing the German position in...