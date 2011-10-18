Russia and Ukraine make nice after EU snub

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has told Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych he can jail his political rivals as far as Moscow is concerned, after the EU made him persona non grata.

Speaking to press following talks on gas in Yanukovych's home town of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday (18 October), Medvedev said the decision to jail former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko last week is "Ukraine's internal affair."

He voiced "respect" for Ukrainian "sovereignty" and its "indepe...