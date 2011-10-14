This WEEK in the European Union

EU leaders on Sunday (23 October) will at a summit in Brussels once again scramble for a solution to the eurozone crisis.
With changes to the bail-out fund finally passed in all 17 eurozone countries, EU leaders can look at the next step - a second rescue package for Greece, likely to be accompanied by a partial debt restructuring.
The summit was postponed until Sunday, so that leaders can come to an agreement before markets open on Monday morning. All 27 EU leaders will be pres...
