Hollande calls for special summit on eurozone growth

French president Francois Hollande has called for a summit on eurozone growth, warning that “Europe is threatened by a long and possibly interminable stagnation if we do nothing.”

In a speech to his ambassadors in Paris on Thursday (August 28), Hollande said the summit is needed to co-ordinate efforts across EU capitals to stimulate growth.

"The recovery is too weak. Inflation is too low. The [value of the] euro is too high," he said.

He also repeated his demand for the EU’...