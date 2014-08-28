Ad
Hollande: 'There is no time to lose' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hollande calls for special summit on eurozone growth

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande has called for a summit on eurozone growth, warning that “Europe is threatened by a long and possibly interminable stagnation if we do nothing.”

In a speech to his ambassadors in Paris on Thursday (August 28), Hollande said the summit is needed to co-ordinate efforts across EU capitals to stimulate growth.

"The recovery is too weak. Inflation is too low. The [value of the] euro is too high," he said.

He also repeated his demand for the EU’...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

