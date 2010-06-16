Reports of €250bn credit line for Spain

Reports have surfaced that the EU, the IMF and the US treasury are drawing up an emergency liquidity plan for Spain that includes a credit line of up to €250 billion.

Spanish daily El Economista reported on Wednesday (16 June) that the plan was discussed at a special IMF board directors meeting and was aimed at avoiding some of the harsher components of Greece's recent bail-out.

"The solution outlined for Spain will benefit from the resources of the bail-out fund of the union and...