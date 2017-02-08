No anti-diesel attitude in EU consumers, says car industry

The share of diesel among new passenger cars in Western Europe dropped last year, according to a report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea).

The share of diesel went from 52.1 percent to 49.9 percent in the 15 original EU member states. Acea did not give figures for the entire EU.

In the EU-15, the diesel share dropped in 13 countries, most sharply in the Netherlands, from 28.9 percent to 18.9 percent. Only in Italy and Denmark did the proportion of diesel ...