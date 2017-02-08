Ad
euobserver
In 2016, 14.6 million new passenger cars were registered (Photo: Peter Teffer)

No anti-diesel attitude in EU consumers, says car industry

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The share of diesel among new passenger cars in Western Europe dropped last year, according to a report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea).

The share of diesel went from 52.1 percent to 49.9 percent in the 15 original EU member states. Acea did not give figures for the entire EU.

In the EU-15, the diesel share dropped in 13 countries, most sharply in the Netherlands, from 28.9 percent to 18.9 percent. Only in Italy and Denmark did the proportion of diesel ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

On-road emissions tests: How EU failed to change to the fast lane
How the car industry won the EU's trust
Switching off emissions filters 'within the law' says car lobby
Car industry dominates emissions rule-making body
In 2016, 14.6 million new passenger cars were registered (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections