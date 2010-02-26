Greek woes increase as US looks into hidden debt

Greek woes continued on Thursday (25 February) as threats of further credit rating downgrades had a negative impact on the country's bond market.

Just 24 hours after a similar statement by Standard & Poor's, rival credit rating agency Moody's said Greece was in danger of seeing its rating cut, causing Greek bond prices to fall and yields to rise.

Rumours that Greece is preparing further austerity measures in a bid to reduce its budget deficit did not appear to allay investors' f...