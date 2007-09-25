Poll shows big companies back common EU tax base

A majority of big businesses across Europe support Brussels' push for a common EU company tax system but firms in the UK, Ireland and Slovakia echo opposition to the idea by the political leadership in their countries.

In a poll conducted by KPMG, a global auditing firm, in over 400 companies, including some of the largest firms from all 27 EU countries and Switzerland, 78 percent of respondents backed the introduction of common rules on what share of businesses' profits should be taxed...