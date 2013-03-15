Ad
Some 2.5 million people signed an Avaaz petition to protect bees. (Photo: Andreas)

Ban on bee-killing pesticides postponed

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A ban on bee-killing pesticides was postponed on Friday (15 March) when member state experts failed to agree on a binding decision to end their use.

“The text was not adopted and now we’ll have to reflect on what to do,” Frederic Vincent, the commission's health spokesperson, told this website.

The European commission proposed in January to ban three nenicotinoids found to affect the health of Europe’s dwindling bee population.

The commission’s proposal followed a report by...

