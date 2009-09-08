Ad
euobserver
EU law allows national authorities to ban foreign gambling websites if the intention is to stop crime (Photo: Flickr.com)

EU court upholds national restrictions against online gambling

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's top court on Tuesday ruled that national governments can uphold domestic restrictions on online gambling and ban foreign websites if the intention is to stop fraud and crime.

In a case brought by Austrian online betting provider Bwin against the Portuguese state lottery, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the state monopoly's restrictions "may be regarded as justified by the objective of combating fraud and crime."

The ruling is a setback for online gambling...

