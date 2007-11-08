Power struggle over EU anti-red tape group

An expert group charged with advising the European Commission on cutting the unnecessary laws coming out of Brussels has run into difficulty - even before its first official meeting later this month.

The red tape-busting committee, led by the centre-right former Bavaria leader Edmund Stoiber, is meeting opposition within its target institution, the European Commission, for its extensive demands.

According to a report in German daily Handelsblatt, Mr Stoiber has asked for the group...