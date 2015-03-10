Ad
euobserver
EU taxpayers' money worth $3.8 billion was used as a guarantee for the construction of coal-fired power plants (Photo: Ørjan F. Ellingvag / Nobel Peace Center)

EU nations climate-minded at home, but promoting coal products abroad

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU states like France and Germany might be talking up their climate-change-fighting credentials at home, but they are also helping companies export technology for power plants that run on coal, the most polluting of the fossil fuels.

EU taxpayers' money worth $3.8 billion was used as a guarantee for the construction of coal-fired power plants, according to a recently leaked document.

While the EU has several policies in place aimed at reducing the emission of greenhouse gases on ...

euobserver

