EU environment ministers reached a partial agreement on the bloc's first-ever climate law (Photo: European Union)

Ministers back EU-wide 2050 climate goal, not by country

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU environment ministers on Friday (23 October) reached a partial agreement on the bloc's first-ever climate law, leaving the decision on the updated 2030-target for EU leaders, who will attempt to strike a deal in December.

"I am very pleased that the Environment Council has just taken an important step towards agreeing on the EU climate law," tweeted German environment minister Svenja Schulze, who chaired the meeting, highlightin...

