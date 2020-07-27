Ad
On Friday, 24 July 2020 Muslim prayers were held in the Hagia Sophia - for the first time since 1934. A more than symbolic decision (Photo: EUobserver)

Feature

The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,
Actually, I don't care if the Hagia Sophia is a church, a mosque or a museum.

As a Byzantinist, I am particularly interested in the building as a Byzantine masterpiece and as a place of 1,500 years of history. In addition, the new mosque guests will no doubt not change an inch of the interior.

As a matter of fact, they hardly changed anything when it was a mosque from 1453 to 1934. Frankly, as long as we can visit the building in all its glory, it does not matter which services ...

