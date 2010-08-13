Brussels urges austerity, despite return to growth

The European Commission told EU member states to stick to their austerity programmes on Friday, despite new figures showing better than expected GDP growth for the second quarter of 2010.

According to flash estimates from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, the gross domestic product of both the euro area and in the whole of the EU increased one percent compared with the first quarter.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 1.7 percent in both th...