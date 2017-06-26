Ad
Meat - a bigger problem than climate change. (Photo: Lukas Budimaier)

Interview

Cheap meat is a bigger problem for climate and health

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Stockholm,

Meat is the driving cause behind a wide range of ills, from obesity to climate change and deforestation, and it’s time for politicians to do something about it, said a leading scholar on sustainability issues.

”The climate change debate has so far mostly focussed on cutting carbon pollution from transport and energy because cheap meat has become a kind of human right in our modern societies,” said Johan Rockstroem, a professor of environmental science at Stockholm University and executi...

