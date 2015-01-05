The eurozone's debt moment

Greece will hold snap general elections on 25 January bringing to a head a long brewing conflict between Brussels economic austerity policies and Greece's political protests.
Between 2008 and 2015 Greek GDP per capita, adjusted to inflation, tanked 30 percent to €18,000.
In absolute terms, that is comparable to a collapse of living standards from the level of Israel to those of Libya or Gabon.
In the process, Greece’s ranking in the global competitiveness index has plunged...
