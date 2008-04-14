Paris calls on EU to tackle food price crisis

France is to suggest the European Union promote more investment in farming as a response to the current rapid food price rises.

French agriculture minister Michel Barnier is due to press for a coordinated response to the issue at today's (14 April) meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg, and urge them to develop a "European initiative on food security" for the world, AFP reports.

France - due to take over from Slovenia at the EU's helm in July - is suggesting that the EU...