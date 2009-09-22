Mediterranean countries block tuna fishing ban

The European Union has abandoned its plans to push for a temporary ban on fishing for bluefin tuna, loved by sushi fans but severely overfished, after strong opposition from Mediterranean countries.

National experts from EU member states met on Monday (21 September) to consider a proposal from the European Commission to back a pause in the fishing of the species, but France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Greece, and Cyprus baulked at the suggestion, even though France had earlier said it would b...