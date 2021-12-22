Ad
Public money can also support the development of the clean-mobility sector (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday (21 December) new guidelines to incentivise public investment in green climate and energy projects, ending subsidies for the most-polluting fossil fuels.

In practice, this means that natural gas projects will still be eligible for public funds under certain conditions.

EU countries with low GDP will have to demonstrate that gas infrastructure is aligned with the EU climate targets to receive Brussels greenlight — either by supporting th...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

