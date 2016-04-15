Five EU states to crack down on offshore secrets

A handful of EU states on Thursday (14 April) announced they would crack down on tax dodging by peeling back secrecy provisions in shell companies and overseas trusts.

The move follows the release of over 11 million documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca that reveal how the global elite avoid paying into public coffers.

Finance ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, pledged an automatic exchange of information on offshore accounts starting...