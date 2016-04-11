Ukraine PM resigns for sake of better EU ties

Ukrainian prime minister Arsenyi Yatsenyuk has said he will step down for the sake of political stability, with the Dutch vote on the EU treaty aggravating the country’s political crisis.

Yatsenyuk, a 41-year old economist who has led the government since the Maidan revolution two years ago, made the announcement on Twitter and in a TV statement on Sunday (10 April).

He said the crisis that forced him to go had been “created artificially”, adding that the desire to get rid of hi...