President Barroso has requested data on the relationship between biofuels and food price increases (Photo: Notat)

EU commission investigates link between biofuels and food crisis

by Leigh Phillips,

In the wake of mounting pressure from international organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations World Food Programme, European Commission President Barroso has requested a study on whether there is any relationship between the recent skyrocketing of food prices around the world and biofuels.

"I have personally asked for a study on all aspects: the impacts on prices, the impact on agriculture, the impact on development, etc. All the aspects," said the president.

