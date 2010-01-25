Ad
The EU commission said euro zone cohesion is in danger (Photo: EUobserver)

Greek deficit 'endangers' euro, EU commission says

by Valentina Pop,

Soaring public deficits in euro countries such as Greece weaken the credibility and "endanger" the cohesion of the common currency, according to a leaked European Commission paper. Meanwhile, the Greek finance minister has rejected speculation that his country might leave the eurozone.

Growing imbalances between countries within the common currency are a "matter of serious concern for the eurozone as a whole," a paper drafted by the commission's economic and financial unit for the EU's ...

The EU commission said euro zone cohesion is in danger (Photo: EUobserver)

