Greek deficit 'endangers' euro, EU commission says

Soaring public deficits in euro countries such as Greece weaken the credibility and "endanger" the cohesion of the common currency, according to a leaked European Commission paper. Meanwhile, the Greek finance minister has rejected speculation that his country might leave the eurozone.

