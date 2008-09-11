EU condemns OPEC oil production cut

A surprise decision by OPEC, the group of major oil-exporting countries, to lower its oil production by 520,000 barrels a day has sparked criticism from the EU and the US.

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said that OPEC's decision to cut back supplies - the first such cut since December 2006 - increases volatility and is bad for the market. Speaking to reporters in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday (10 September) he suggested leaving the price determination to market forces.

