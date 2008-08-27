Ad
Optimising certain areas of the supply chain is key to greening the European transport sector. (Photo: EUobserver)

Better logistics to green European road transport

Green Economy
by Helena Spongenberg,

Soaring oil prices together with EU legislation and road congestion are pushing European companies to green their logistics to save money on fuel, hours spent in queues and limit their environmental impact.

While Brussels has stayed clear of sensitive policies such as restrictions on car use, the latest proposal from the European Commission on the EU road charging policy – known as Eurovignette – will enable governments to impose tolls on lorries to make them pay for their environmental...


