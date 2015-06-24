Ad
Markets began to fall less than one hour after Tsipras' tweet (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tsipras in Brussels, as markets fret

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU markets fell on Wednesday (24 June) morning following a tweet by the Greek PM saying creditors had rejected his latest proposal.

Tsipras tweeted at 11.32am local time: “The repeated rejection of equivalent measures by certain institutions never occurred before - neither in Ireland nor Portugal”.

He said, in a follow-up: “This odd stance seems to indicate that either there is no interest in an agreement or that special interests are being backed”.

The Athens Stock Excha...

Markets began to fall less than one hour after Tsipras' tweet (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

