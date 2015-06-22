Eurozone leaders meet to break Greece deadlock

Eurozone leaders are expected to decide on the broad political lines of a Greek bailout on Monday night (22 June) while technical work will continue to assess the details of the Greek reform plan submitted Sunday night.
"The most important thing is that leaders take full responsibility for the political process to avoid the worst-case scenario," EU Council president Donald Tusk said while arriving at the euro summit.
A meeting of euro finance ministers ended with no agreement on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here