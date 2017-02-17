Ad
London already had an emissions zone, but now will charge a daily £10 tax for cars older than 2006 (Photo: EURIST e.V.)

London to tax older cars to combat pollution

by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

The city of London is introducing a tax on cars older than 12 years in an effort to combat air pollution.

The emissions charge will start on 23 October, London's centre-left mayor Sadiq Kahn said on Twitter on Friday (17 February).

“It’s staggering that we live in a city where the air is so toxic that many of our children are growing up with lung problems,” Kahn said

