London to tax older cars to combat pollution

The city of London is introducing a tax on cars older than 12 years in an effort to combat air pollution.
The emissions charge will start on 23 October, London's centre-left mayor Sadiq Kahn said on Twitter on Friday (17 February).
“It’s staggering that we live in a city where the air is so toxic that many of our children are growing up with lung problems,” Kahn said Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here