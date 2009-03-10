MEPs vote to slash the price of mobile roaming

Deputies in the industry committee of the European Parliament have backed a reduction in the cost of sending text messages and making mobile telephone calls when outside their country but still within the EU - a practice known as ‘roaming'.

Beyond their borders, consumers pay on average ten times for sending a text message - or SMS - what they do domestically.

The MEPs on Monday (9 March) voted 21 to eight to limit the cost of texting from abroad at €0.11 from July this year.

