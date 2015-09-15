Ad
euobserver
The Commission's aid package follows protests by farmers (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Agriculture ministers accept Commission aid plan


by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Most of the EU's agriculture ministers were cautiously optimistic about the EU commission's €500 million aid package for Europe's struggling farmers, after receiving additional details on the plan at a meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (15 September).

“Most participants in the meeting generally welcomed the package of measures announced by the Commission as an initial response to this situation, whilst suggesting possible improvements”, said Luxembourgish agriculture minister Fernard Etg...



The Commission's aid package follows protests by farmers (Photo: Peter Teffer)

