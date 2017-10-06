Ad
euobserver
Some 5.4 million VW diesel cars have been fixed, according to the company (Photo: Nathan Lemon)

VW diesel repairs could take until 2019

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Volkswagen has repaired around 5.4 million of the 8.5 million European diesel cars that were equipped with software that cheated official emissions tests, its spokesman Nicolai Laude told EUobserver on Thursday (5 October).

That means that the German car firm has repaired around 200,000 since Laude gave EUobserver a previous update, at the end of August.

At a monthly average of 200,000, it will take until early 2019 before th...

