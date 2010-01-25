WTO delay on Boeing case upsets EU commission

The European Commission has expressed its dissatisfaction that a World Trade Organisation hearing regarding US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is to be delayed until June.
The EU executive body filed the complaint several years ago, claiming tax credits received by Boeing from US federal and state governments amounted to illegal trade subsidies.
"The commission is naturally concerned [about the six-month delay]," said commission spokeswoman Christiane Hohmann at a news conference in...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here