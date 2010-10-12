Ad
The commission wants no exceptions to smoking bans (Photo: y3rdua)

Commission preparing pan-European smoking ban

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission is preparing to introduce legislation in 2011 to ban smoking in public places right across the union.

While partial or total smoking bans have been introduced in many European countries ending patrons' ability to smoke in bars, cafes and other public venues, it is still relatively easy in some states to find a bolt-hole where smokers are welcome, whether due to exceptions to such laws or owners flouting the bans.

Health commissioner John Dalli has said he w...

