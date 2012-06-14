Germany opens door for crisis solution as Spain downgraded

Moody's on Wednesday (13 June) was the last ratings agency to strip Spain of its A status, making it harder for the government and banks to borrow money, despite recent bail-out plans.

The US-based agency downgraded Spain from A3 to Baa3 - one notch above so-called 'junk status' where investors are no longer guaranteed a safe repayment on the bonds. It also warned it may soon further downgrade the eurozone country.

Moody's is the last of the three largest ratings agencies to sla...