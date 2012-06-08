Spain and Greece top EU agenda next WEEK

A Spanish bank bail-out - potentially - and Greek elections are the big events on the EU calendar next week.
Reuters and the Financial Times on Friday (8 June) reported that eurozone finance ministers are to hold a special teleconfrence on Saturday at which Spain will formally request help for its banks.
The Spanish deputy budget minister said the news is "false." The European Commission declined to confirm or deny it, but a spokesman said "the instruments are there and ready to ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
