Passport control - coming back to a border near you? (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Hawkish step on EU borders outrages MEPs

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU countries have given themselves more freedom to block passport-free travel, causing outrage among MEPs.

Member states can close their borders for up to 30 days if there is a serious threat to internal security (such as major sporting events), up to 10 days in urgent cases (terrorist attacks) and up to six months if persistent problems exist at external borders.

Under the old system, in place since 2006, member states would be allowed to impose border controls in urgent cases f...

Rule of Law

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

