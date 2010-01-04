Ad
euobserver
The need for job creation will be a key element of the EU's new economic plan (Photo: Duchamp)

EU enters decisive period for economic plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The next few months will be decisive for the European Union's future economic health, with the bloc set to agree a new 10-year economic plan in a bid to leave the recent recession behind, and chart a fresh course towards steady growth and job creation.

Decade-high unemployment, an ageing EU population and soaring budget deficits form the backdrop for those involved in drafting the important roadmap.

Memory of the EU's current economic plan - the Lisbon Strategy, due to expire in...

Green Economy
euobserver

