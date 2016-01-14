EU investment bank pauses VW lending

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is not lending any new money to Volkswagen “for the time being” while the German auto manufacturer is being investigated for its use of defeat devices in emissions tests.

“In order to be on the safe side, and also to preserve the interest of the bank and that means also the interest of our shareholders, we have decided to put on hold any new loans to Volkswagen for the time being,” said EIB president Werner Hoyer Thursday (14 January) at a press confer...