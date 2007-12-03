Ad
euobserver
'Unbundling' is a key part of Brussels' proposal (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU energy liberalisation plans run into opposition

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

A group of nine EU states is continuing to oppose the new energy liberalisation rules recently drafted by the European Commission, with the political hot potato now passing to Slovenia, which takes over the EU presidency in January.

"It was a quite intensive council", said EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs on Monday (3 December), after all 27 EU energy ministers had discussed a report on where member states stood on the controversial issue.

Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
'Unbundling' is a key part of Brussels' proposal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections