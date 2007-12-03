EU energy liberalisation plans run into opposition

A group of nine EU states is continuing to oppose the new energy liberalisation rules recently drafted by the European Commission, with the political hot potato now passing to Slovenia, which takes over the EU presidency in January.

"It was a quite intensive council", said EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs on Monday (3 December), after all 27 EU energy ministers had discussed a report on where member states stood on the controversial issue.

Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France,...