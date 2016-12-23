Ad
Volkswagen is treating European consumers very differently than its North American consumers (Photo: Volkswagen Belgium)

VW 'partially' delivers on EU-wide plan

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Volkswagen Group (VW) has “partially delivered” on promises it made to the European Commission to improve its communication with European car owners affected by its emissions fraud, a commission spokesman said Thursday (22 December).

VW had promised in September that all 8.5 million Europeans who own a diesel car with emissions cheating software would be informed about the recall of their cars by the end of 2016.

However, ...

Latest News

