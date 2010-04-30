European job losses continue

Unemployment in the EU27 remained at its decade-high level of 9.6 percent in March, the same as the previous month, although a further 123,000 citizens lost their jobs compared to the previous month. The bloc's unemployed now number over 23 million.

The new figures released on Friday (30 April) by the EU's statistics agency, Eurostat, showed marked differences between member states. The Netherlands and Austria take up one end of the unemployment spectrum on 4.1 percent and 4.9 percent,...