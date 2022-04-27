Ad
euobserver
Russia's gas-for-roubles strategy is to divide EU countries — and 'winter is the best ally of Putin', energy expert Simone Tagliapietra warned (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU warns paying roubles for Putin's gas may breach sanctions

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union has said gas payments in roubles would breach the EU sanctions regime against Russia — urging companies not to accede to Moscow's demands.

"To pay in roubles, if this is not foreseen in the contract, is a breach of our sanctions," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (27 April).

Von der Leyen said that 97-percent of gas contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars, pointing out that Moscow's demands for gas payments ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas
Putin's rouble shift: mistake or masterstroke?
EU braces for Putin's gas-for-roubles clampdown
MEPs tell Germany's Scholz to cut Russian gas
Russia's gas-for-roubles strategy is to divide EU countries — and 'winter is the best ally of Putin', energy expert Simone Tagliapietra warned (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections