EU warns paying roubles for Putin's gas may breach sanctions

The European Union has said gas payments in roubles would breach the EU sanctions regime against Russia — urging companies not to accede to Moscow's demands.
"To pay in roubles, if this is not foreseen in the contract, is a breach of our sanctions," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (27 April).
Von der Leyen said that 97-percent of gas contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars, pointing out that Moscow's demands for gas payments ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.