EU warns paying roubles for Putin's gas may breach sanctions

The European Union has said gas payments in roubles would breach the EU sanctions regime against Russia — urging companies not to accede to Moscow's demands.

"To pay in roubles, if this is not foreseen in the contract, is a breach of our sanctions," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (27 April).

Von der Leyen said that 97-percent of gas contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars, pointing out that Moscow's demands for gas payments ...